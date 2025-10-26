How many more years is Ukraine ready to fight — Zelenskyy's forecast

As reported by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his last conversation told him about the country's readiness to fight against the aggressor Russia for another 2-3 years.
- The focus shifts to the duration and casualties of the war, as Zelenskyy hopes for a shorter conflict while acknowledging the country's preparedness for an extended fight.
- Despite challenges, the belief in Ukraine's survival as an independent state remains strong, emphasizing the resilience in the face of adversity.
Ukraine cannot fight for decades
As Donald Tusk frankly admitted, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team are concerned about the consequences this war will have for the country's population and economy.
The Polish politician emphasized that he has no doubt that Ukraine will survive as an independent state.
He drew attention to the fact that a full-scale war is a blow not only to the economy of Ukraine, but also to the economy of the Russian Federation.
Tusk believes that internal destabilization alone will make dictator Putin more aggressive.
