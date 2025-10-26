How many more years is Ukraine ready to fight — Zelenskyy's forecast
How many more years is Ukraine ready to fight — Zelenskyy's forecast

Ukraine cannot fight for decades
Source:  The Sunday Times

As reported by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his last conversation told him about the country's readiness to fight against the aggressor Russia for another 2-3 years.

  • The focus shifts to the duration and casualties of the war, as Zelenskyy hopes for a shorter conflict while acknowledging the country's preparedness for an extended fight.
  • Despite challenges, the belief in Ukraine's survival as an independent state remains strong, emphasizing the resilience in the face of adversity.

Ukraine cannot fight for decades

As Donald Tusk frankly admitted, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team are concerned about the consequences this war will have for the country's population and economy.

The Polish politician emphasized that he has no doubt that Ukraine will survive as an independent state.

The main question now is how many casualties there will be. President Zelensky told me (on Thursday. — ed.) that he hopes the war will not last ten years, but Ukraine is ready to fight for another two or three years.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

He drew attention to the fact that a full-scale war is a blow not only to the economy of Ukraine, but also to the economy of the Russian Federation.

Tusk believes that internal destabilization alone will make dictator Putin more aggressive.

The Russians are in a very difficult situation (economically. — Ed.). Does this mean that we can say that we are winning? Not at all. They have one big advantage over the West, and especially over Europe: they are ready to fight,” the politician explained.

