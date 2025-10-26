As reported by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his last conversation told him about the country's readiness to fight against the aggressor Russia for another 2-3 years.

Ukraine cannot fight for decades

As Donald Tusk frankly admitted, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team are concerned about the consequences this war will have for the country's population and economy.

The Polish politician emphasized that he has no doubt that Ukraine will survive as an independent state.

The main question now is how many casualties there will be. President Zelensky told me (on Thursday. — ed.) that he hopes the war will not last ten years, but Ukraine is ready to fight for another two or three years. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

He drew attention to the fact that a full-scale war is a blow not only to the economy of Ukraine, but also to the economy of the Russian Federation.

Tusk believes that internal destabilization alone will make dictator Putin more aggressive.