Russia created another secret testing site — investigation
Russia created another secret testing site — investigation

What is known about the secret Russian training ground “Estonia”
Source:  online.ua

German publications WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung conducted a large-scale investigation, which revealed that Russia most likely created a secret training ground for underwater operations in the area of the Estonia ferry that sank in the Baltic Sea.

Points of attention

  • The underwater devices placed by Russian intelligence services on the sunken ship 'Estonia' are reportedly capable of collecting acoustic signatures of NATO warships and submarines.
  • The investigation highlights Russia's increasing influence in the Baltic Sea and raises concerns about their surveillance activities near critical infrastructure and submarine cables.

What is known about the secret Russian training ground “Estonia”

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the ferry "Estonia" sank more than 30 years ago during a storm on the way from Tallinn to Stockholm.

This massive accident resulted in the deaths of 852 people. After the tragedy, the authorities of Finland, Estonia, and Germany ordered the closure of access to the Estonia.

However, as part of a new investigation, it became known that Russian intelligence services placed underwater devices on the sunken ship.

They are what enable the Russians to control drones and underwater robots.

Moreover, they are even capable of collecting acoustic signatures of NATO warships and submarines.

From their insiders, journalists learned that this was the work of the Main Directorate for Deep-Sea Research of the Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a secret unit directly managed by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.

It controls a fleet of special purpose vessels, mini-submarines and underwater drones. One such vessel is the reconnaissance ship Yantar, which has been repeatedly spotted by NATO navies near submarine cables and critical infrastructure in the North and Baltic Seas.

