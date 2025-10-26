Tusk warned of the threat of a Russian nuclear strike on London
Category
World
Publication date

Tusk warned of the threat of a Russian nuclear strike on London

Is London at risk?
Читати українською
Source:  The Times

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued an unexpected warning: according to him, in the event of a Russian attack on a NATO country, the United Kingdom, primarily London, will also be under attack.

Points of attention

  • The incident involving British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house arson in London after a visit to Kyiv raises concerns about Russian intelligence involvement.
  • Tusk's warning serves as a reminder that Russia's actions pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the global community.

Is London at risk?

As Tusk noted, British citizens must eventually learn to live without the "sweet illusion" of security, as a Russian invasion of NATO is a very likely scenario.

The Polish politician drew the world's attention to the fact that after a visit to Kyiv, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer survived the arson of his house in London.

According to preliminary data, this could have been done by Russian intelligence.

I was surprised that no one in Britain was shocked by this. The reaction was as if it was an Arsenal-Liverpool football match. But if the Russians can organize something like this, then they can do anything.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

The politician believes that if Putin deploys his latest Oreshnik hypersonic missiles in Belarus or Kaliningrad, the risk of escalation will increase significantly.

The first thing is that Russia will be able to launch a nuclear strike on any European capital, including London, at a range of up to 3,200 km.

Tusk recalled that Russia is not only a problem for Ukraine, but also for the whole world.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's team has prepared an even stronger sanctions blow against Russia
Trump knows how to stop Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is really happening in Pokrovsk — an explanation from the General Staff
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How is the situation developing at the front?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The Kremlin is paranoid." Putin is afraid of a coup d'état
Putin is afraid of losing power

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?