Tusk warned of the threat of a Russian nuclear strike on London

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued an unexpected warning: according to him, in the event of a Russian attack on a NATO country, the United Kingdom, primarily London, will also be under attack.

Is London at risk?

As Tusk noted, British citizens must eventually learn to live without the "sweet illusion" of security, as a Russian invasion of NATO is a very likely scenario.

The Polish politician drew the world's attention to the fact that after a visit to Kyiv, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer survived the arson of his house in London.

According to preliminary data, this could have been done by Russian intelligence.

I was surprised that no one in Britain was shocked by this. The reaction was as if it was an Arsenal-Liverpool football match. But if the Russians can organize something like this, then they can do anything. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

The politician believes that if Putin deploys his latest Oreshnik hypersonic missiles in Belarus or Kaliningrad, the risk of escalation will increase significantly.

The first thing is that Russia will be able to launch a nuclear strike on any European capital, including London, at a range of up to 3,200 km.

Tusk recalled that Russia is not only a problem for Ukraine, but also for the whole world.