DIU soldiers hit a Russian landing craft and 3 radars in Crimea

On October 26, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine demonstrated the process of its fighters hunting Russian military targets in temporarily occupied Crimea.
What is known about the new successes of the DIU
The results of the new DIU hunt are as follows:
Radar 96L6 of the S-400 “Triumph” anti-aircraft missile system;
Radar P-18 "Terek";
Radar 55Zh6U "Sky-U";
landing craft “BK-16”.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 26, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 26.10.25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,136,890 (+900) people
tanks — 11,291 (+4) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,477 (+18) units.
artillery systems — 34,002 (+15) units.
MLRS — 1,526 (+0) units.
Air defense means — 1,230 (+0) units.
aircraft — 428 (+0) units.
helicopters — 346 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 74,399 (+214) units.
cruise missiles — 3,880 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 1 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,517 (+81) units.
