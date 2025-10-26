DIU soldiers hit a Russian landing craft and 3 radars in Crimea
Ukraine
DIU soldiers hit a Russian landing craft and 3 radars in Crimea

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the DIU
On October 26, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine demonstrated the process of its fighters hunting Russian military targets in temporarily occupied Crimea.

  • The ongoing armed struggle in Crimea highlights the relentless efforts of Ukrainian intelligence officers in defending their territory.
  • Stay informed on the latest updates regarding the thinned-out air defenses of Moscow in Crimea and the continuous actions of the Ukrainian military forces.

What is known about the new successes of the DIU

Skillfully dodging enemy air defense missiles, drones of the GUR special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" continue to destroy valuable radar equipment of the occupiers on the Crimean peninsula, — says a statement from the military intelligence of Ukraine.

The results of the new DIU hunt are as follows:

  • Radar 96L6 of the S-400 “Triumph” anti-aircraft missile system;

  • Radar P-18 "Terek";

  • Radar 55Zh6U "Sky-U";

  • landing craft “BK-16”.

How Moscow's air defenses in Crimea are thinning out — watch the video. The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 26, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 26.10.25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,136,890 (+900) people

  • tanks — 11,291 (+4) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,477 (+18) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,002 (+15) units.

  • MLRS — 1,526 (+0) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,230 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 346 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 74,399 (+214) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,880 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,517 (+81) units.

