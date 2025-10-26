DIU soldiers hit a Russian landing craft and 3 radars in Crimea

On October 26, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine demonstrated the process of its fighters hunting Russian military targets in temporarily occupied Crimea.

What is known about the new successes of the DIU

Skillfully dodging enemy air defense missiles, drones of the GUR special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" continue to destroy valuable radar equipment of the occupiers on the Crimean peninsula, — says a statement from the military intelligence of Ukraine. Share

The results of the new DIU hunt are as follows:

Radar 96L6 of the S-400 “Triumph” anti-aircraft missile system;

Radar P-18 "Terek";

Radar 55Zh6U "Sky-U";

landing craft “BK-16”.

How Moscow's air defenses in Crimea are thinning out — watch the video. The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize. Share

Losses of the Russian army as of October 26, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 26.10.25 were approximately: