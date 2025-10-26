Russian aviation dropped a KAB on Kryvyi Rih — the enterprise was damaged
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian aviation dropped a KAB on Kryvyi Rih — the enterprise was damaged

Russian air bomb
Читати українською
Source:  Oleksandr Vilkul

On October 26, the Russian army struck the city of Kryvyi Rih, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, with a guided aerial bomb. It was shot down by air defense.

Points of attention

  • Russian aviation conducted an aerial bomb strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih, resulting in damage to an industrial plant and injuries to one individual.
  • The guided aerial bomb was shot down by Ukrainian air defense, marking the first confirmed case of aerial bombardment on the city.
  • The distance from Kryvyi Rih to the line of combat contact is approximately 75 kilometers, highlighting the proximity to the conflict zone.

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian air bomb over Kryvyi Rih

This was reported by the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

The city was attacked by the KAB, which was destroyed by air defense. Thank you.

According to preliminary data, an industrial enterprise was damaged by the debris. The fire has already been extinguished.

One person was also injured in the attack.

It is worth noting that the distance from Kryvyi Rih to the line of combat contact is about 75 kilometers.

As a reminder, this afternoon the Air Force warned of an air threat to Kryvyi Rih. According to their information, the enemy launched a KAB towards the city.

This is the first confirmed air bomb strike on the city. An air bomb strike on the city was previously reported in July of this year. However, it turned out that a different type of rocket was used.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia used 3,270 drones, 1,370 surface-to-air missiles, and about 50 missiles against Ukraine in just one week
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia is constantly intensifying terror against Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kharkiv with KABs — 9 injured
Igor Terekhov
Consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Odessa region with KABs for the first time
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Russian KABs attack Odessa region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?