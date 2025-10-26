Russian aviation dropped a KAB on Kryvyi Rih — the enterprise was damaged

On October 26, the Russian army struck the city of Kryvyi Rih, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, with a guided aerial bomb. It was shot down by air defense.

This was reported by the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

The city was attacked by the KAB, which was destroyed by air defense. Thank you.

According to preliminary data, an industrial enterprise was damaged by the debris. The fire has already been extinguished.

One person was also injured in the attack.

It is worth noting that the distance from Kryvyi Rih to the line of combat contact is about 75 kilometers.

As a reminder, this afternoon the Air Force warned of an air threat to Kryvyi Rih. According to their information, the enemy launched a KAB towards the city.

This is the first confirmed air bomb strike on the city. An air bomb strike on the city was previously reported in July of this year. However, it turned out that a different type of rocket was used.