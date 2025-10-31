Air defense neutralizes ballistic missile and 107 drones during new Russian attack

During the night of October 30-31, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile, as well as 145 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs, and drones of other types.

Air defense report after new Russian attack

Another air attack by the Russian occupiers began at 7:00 p.m. on October 31.

This time, the rocket and drones flew from the Rostov region, Kursk, Orel, Primorsky-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, as well as from the directions of Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 90 of them are "shaheeds."

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 1 ballistic missile and 107 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that 36 strike UAVs were hit at 20 locations.