The European Union warned of a "moment of truth" for Ukraine

The European Union officially confirmed that Ukraine, Moldova, Montenegro, and Albania in 2025 carried out the most reforms on the path to membership in the bloc among all candidate states.
Points of attention
- The statement made by Marta Cos during the EU enlargement report presentation in the European Parliament underscores the positive advancements made by Ukraine and other candidate states.
- With the expected timeline for finalizing negotiations, 2025-2028 marks a critical period for candidate countries aspiring for EU membership.
Ukraine is making progress on its path to EU membership
The statement on this issue was made by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos during the presentation of the EU enlargement report in the European Parliament.
She drew attention to the fact that in terms of the speed of implementation of reforms among EU candidate countries, 4 countries were the most successful last year.
In her opinion, the new long-awaited enlargement of the EU is a very likely scenario in the coming years.
Kos emphasized that the main candidates for membership are extremely ambitious.
What is important to understand is that Montenegro intends to finalize negotiations at the end of next year, Albania at the end of 2027, and Moldova and Ukraine in 2028.
