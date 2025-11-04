Cyprus plans to create another "NATO"
Source:  Reuters

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has officially confirmed his intention to create a regional organization to promote security in the Middle East — a de facto analogue of NATO.

  • President Nikos Christodoulides confirmed Cyprus' intention to create the new alliance, emphasizing the benefits of promoting security and collaboration.
  • Recent developments include the US team of Donald Trump sending a draft resolution to the UN Security Council for the creation of an international force in Gaza, highlighting international support for regional security measures.

According to the country's leader himself, a new alliance of this format could become a platform whose main goal is to ensure stability in one of the most unstable regions in the world.

The Cypriot authorities are doing everything possible to "form the necessary political conditions" that will help create a regional organization for security and cooperation in the Middle East.

"It's something like NATO or the OSCE in the Middle East, if you will. It would highlight the benefits of promoting regional cooperation," explained Nikos Christodoulides.

The President officially confirmed that his country is now set to lead this initiative, positioning itself as a diplomatic bridge between Europe and its southern neighbors.

It also recently became known that the team of US leader Donald Trump sent several members of the UN Security Council a draft resolution on the creation of an international force in Gaza for a period of at least two years.

