Cyprus plans to create another "NATO"

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has officially confirmed his intention to create a regional organization to promote security in the Middle East — a de facto analogue of NATO.

What is known about Cyprus' plans?

According to the country's leader himself, a new alliance of this format could become a platform whose main goal is to ensure stability in one of the most unstable regions in the world.

The Cypriot authorities are doing everything possible to "form the necessary political conditions" that will help create a regional organization for security and cooperation in the Middle East.

"It's something like NATO or the OSCE in the Middle East, if you will. It would highlight the benefits of promoting regional cooperation," explained Nikos Christodoulides. Share

The President officially confirmed that his country is now set to lead this initiative, positioning itself as a diplomatic bridge between Europe and its southern neighbors.