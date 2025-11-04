Ukraine strikes 4 areas of concentration of Russian army
Ukraine
Ukraine strikes 4 areas of concentration of Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 3, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck four areas of personnel concentration, an air defense system, a UAV control point, and five artillery systems of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The report details the number of missile and air strikes, as well as the use of guided bombs, multiple rocket launcher systems, and kamikaze drones by the enemy.
  • The update provides an insight into the evolving dynamics of the conflict and showcases the relentless efforts of Ukraine in defending its sovereignty.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 4, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/04/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,145,670 (+840) people

  • tanks — 11,326 (+5) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,532 (+1) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,249 (+42) units.

  • MLRS — 1,535 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 77,860 (+425) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66,504 (+93) units.

  • special equipment — 3,990 (+1) units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched five missile and 75 air strikes, used 11 missiles and dropped 147 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,574 attacks, including 111 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,411 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

