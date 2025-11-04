Watch: DIU forces demonstrated combat work in Pokrovsk

The “Timur Special Unit” of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s DIU continues its operation in one of the areas of the city of Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, which is important from the point of view of front-line logistics. The soldiers were able to achieve the first successful results on this section of the front.
Points of attention
- Coordinated work continues with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine to ensure the safety and success of the operations.
- Unique footage of the combat work in Pokrovsk by the 'Timur Special Unit' has been released, showcasing the dedication and bravery of Ukrainian forces.
DIU is fighting in Pokrovsk — latest details
According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, fierce fighting with Russian invaders is currently ongoing in the city.
Thanks to the successful landing operation, the GUR special forces were able to occupy the designated lines.
In addition, they broke through the ground corridor and were joined by additional special forces.
The main goal of the GUR special forces is to eliminate attempts by the Russian army to expand its firepower on logistics in the area of responsibility of Ukrainian military intelligence.
Currently, coordinated work continues with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
In addition, Ukrainian intelligence showed unique footage of combat work on the front of the fighters of the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
