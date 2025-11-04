Ukraine will produce up to 800 interceptor drones per day

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed to journalists that by the end of November, Ukraine will produce 600-800 interceptor drones per day.
Points of attention
- The country's ability to resume factory operations swiftly after attacks highlights its determination to enhance its defense mechanisms and counter Russian aggression.
- The consistent progress in drone production and missile development underlines Ukraine's commitment to strengthening its military capabilities for defense against potential threats.
Ukraine's air defense will be strengthened
According to the Ukrainian leader, he had previously announced that in the fall, up to a thousand interceptor drones would be created every day.
The head of state also added that despite regular Russian strikes on weapons factories, each of them was able to resume work.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has not lost any type of long-range weapons so far.
The Head of State confirmed that Ukraine is demonstrating its mastery in producing its own missiles: "Flamingo" and "Neptune" are already successfully destroying enemy forces.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-