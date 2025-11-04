Ukraine will produce up to 800 interceptor drones per day

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed to journalists that by the end of November, Ukraine will produce 600-800 interceptor drones per day.

Ukraine's air defense will be strengthened

According to the Ukrainian leader, he had previously announced that in the fall, up to a thousand interceptor drones would be created every day.

And it will be produced per day. Of course, it's not an easy story. We believe that by the end of November, 600-800 interceptor drones will be produced per day. If nothing breaks, because sometimes, we understand, it arrives. Sometimes it arrives not only for energy, you should also know that. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state also added that despite regular Russian strikes on weapons factories, each of them was able to resume work.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has not lost any type of long-range weapons so far.

Sometimes mass production slows down because we lose one or another (element — ed.), that's true. But we're also hitting the "Russians," the president emphasized. Share

The Head of State confirmed that Ukraine is demonstrating its mastery in producing its own missiles: "Flamingo" and "Neptune" are already successfully destroying enemy forces.