Ukraine will produce up to 800 interceptor drones per day
Ukraine will produce up to 800 interceptor drones per day

Ukraine's air defense will be strengthened
Source:  Ukrinform

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed to journalists that by the end of November, Ukraine will produce 600-800 interceptor drones per day.

  • The country's ability to resume factory operations swiftly after attacks highlights its determination to enhance its defense mechanisms and counter Russian aggression.
  • The consistent progress in drone production and missile development underlines Ukraine's commitment to strengthening its military capabilities for defense against potential threats.

Ukraine's air defense will be strengthened

According to the Ukrainian leader, he had previously announced that in the fall, up to a thousand interceptor drones would be created every day.

And it will be produced per day. Of course, it's not an easy story. We believe that by the end of November, 600-800 interceptor drones will be produced per day. If nothing breaks, because sometimes, we understand, it arrives. Sometimes it arrives not only for energy, you should also know that.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of state also added that despite regular Russian strikes on weapons factories, each of them was able to resume work.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has not lost any type of long-range weapons so far.

Sometimes mass production slows down because we lose one or another (element — ed.), that's true. But we're also hitting the "Russians," the president emphasized.

The Head of State confirmed that Ukraine is demonstrating its mastery in producing its own missiles: "Flamingo" and "Neptune" are already successfully destroying enemy forces.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

