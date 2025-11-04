Russia attacked Ukraine with 7 missiles and 130 drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with 7 missiles and 130 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Читати українською

During the night of November 3-4, the Russian army struck peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with one Iskander-M ballistic missile, six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as 130 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • The attack originated from various locations in the Russian Federation, posing a significant threat to the peace and stability of Ukraine.
  • As the conflict continues, it is essential to follow safety rules and support the Ukrainian defenders in their efforts to hold the sky and achieve victory.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

The Russian air attack began at 8:00 PM on November 3.

Missiles and drones flew from the Rostov and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, as well as from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

It is worth noting that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 92 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Missile hits and 31 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Saab plans to open a factory in Ukraine for the final assembly of Gripen fighters
Gripen
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How much does Ukraine's victory in the war cost — experts named the amount
Ukraine needs even more financial assistance
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia: oil companies and an electrical substation are on fire — video
Drones are attacking Russia again - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?