Russia attacked Ukraine with 7 missiles and 130 drones

During the night of November 3-4, the Russian army struck peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with one Iskander-M ballistic missile, six S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as 130 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

The Russian air attack began at 8:00 PM on November 3.

Missiles and drones flew from the Rostov and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, as well as from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

It is worth noting that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 92 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Missile hits and 31 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!