The editorial board of The Economist concluded that in total, Ukraine would need $389 billion in financial support from its allies to be able to finally defeat the Russian army.

Ukraine needs even more financial assistance

According to expert estimates, the European Union will be forced to double its financial assistance to Ukraine over the next 4 years compared to the amount of support since Russia's full-scale invasion.

What is important to understand is that since 2022, official Brussels has transferred a total of $206 billion in weapons and direct financial support to Ukraine, and the United States has provided $133 billion.

Considering the fact that US President Donald Trump ordered a halt to funding for Ukraine, the European Union must bear all costs.

De facto, this means that the burden on the budget of Kyiv's European allies should increase from approximately 0.2% of GDP to 0.4%.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that as of today, Ukraine's direct defense budget is about $65 billion per year.