How much does Ukraine's victory in the war cost — experts named the amount
Source:  The Economist

The editorial board of The Economist concluded that in total, Ukraine would need $389 billion in financial support from its allies to be able to finally defeat the Russian army.

  • Ukraine's direct defense budget is $65 billion per year, with additional expenditures leading to a significant annual budget deficit.
  • The government of Ukraine faces financial strain amidst the ongoing war, relying on support from its European allies to fund the conflict.

According to expert estimates, the European Union will be forced to double its financial assistance to Ukraine over the next 4 years compared to the amount of support since Russia's full-scale invasion.

What is important to understand is that since 2022, official Brussels has transferred a total of $206 billion in weapons and direct financial support to Ukraine, and the United States has provided $133 billion.

Considering the fact that US President Donald Trump ordered a halt to funding for Ukraine, the European Union must bear all costs.

De facto, this means that the burden on the budget of Kyiv's European allies should increase from approximately 0.2% of GDP to 0.4%.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that as of today, Ukraine's direct defense budget is about $65 billion per year.

An additional $73 billion is spent on all other government services and expenditures. The government collects about $90 billion in revenue domestically, leaving it with an annual budget deficit of about $50 billion.

