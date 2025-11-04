New "bavovna" in Russia: oil companies and an electrical substation are on fire — video

On the night of November 4, a massive attack by Ukrainian strike drones took place on the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, which resulted in a fire at an electrical substation. Moreover, the drones successfully hit two oil facilities in Kstovo, Russia.

Drones are attacking Russia again — what are the consequences?

At night, residents of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia, began to panic due to a series of loud explosions.

A video of the fire was later posted on social media.

After a detailed analysis of the footage, it became clear that the village of Novolikeyevo was hit by drones.

The fire is raging in the southeastern part of the industrial zone, where two oil companies are located at once — SIBUR-Kstovo and Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez.

What is important to understand is that they are located as close to each other as possible.

In addition, it is emphasized that LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez is one of the leading refineries in the Russian Federation.

First of all, it is about providing for the Moscow region, which accounts for about 30% of gasoline consumption in the aggressor country.

It is also worth noting that gasoline from the Nizhny Novgorod refinery arrives in the capital of the Russian Federation via a pipeline.

The enterprise produces over 50 products: automotive, aviation and diesel fuels; as well as petroleum bitumens, paraffins, etc.

Also, on the night of November 4, the Russian authorities officially confirmed the fact of a "massive attack" by strike drones on the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation — it was indicated that a fire had broken out at the Frolovskaya electrical substation.

In addition, residents of Sterlitamak (Bashkortostan) said they heard loud explosions.

As it later became known, an explosion occurred at the Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant, partially destroying the water treatment plant.