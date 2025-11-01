On November 1, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had planned powerful strikes on Russia that would lead to a blackout.
- The strategy includes use of drones and deep strikes to force enemy adaptation, leading to potential shortages of fuel and resources in Russia.
- The announcement reveals a calculated approach by the Ukrainian Defense Forces to destabilize Russia and create disruptions through strategic strikes and potential blackout scenarios.
Russia is close to a blackout
Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, publicly addressed all citizens of the aggressor country, Russia.
According to "Magyar", SBS drones, together with other components of the deep strike of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, promise the enemy rapid, albeit somewhat forced, adaptation.
He also added that no one is going to inform about every attacked 750 kV, 500 kV and t du
