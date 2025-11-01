On November 1, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had planned powerful strikes on Russia that would lead to a blackout.

Russia is close to a blackout

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, publicly addressed all citizens of the aggressor country, Russia.

Worms, blackout — it's not scary. It's a bit of an inconvenience, — get used to it, but throughout the swampy territory, — the flight of a free bird is unpredictable and not on schedule, which is why it is called the Free Ukrainian Bird. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

According to "Magyar", SBS drones, together with other components of the deep strike of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, promise the enemy rapid, albeit somewhat forced, adaptation.

But you can handle it: “torches, flashlights, candles”… By the way, use your favorite battery-powered garlands unplanned,” added Brovdy. Share

He also added that no one is going to inform about every attacked 750 kV, 500 kV and t du