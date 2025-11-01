"Magyar" publicly announced a blackout in Russia
Ukraine
"Magyar" publicly announced a blackout in Russia

Forces of unmanned systems
Russia is close to a blackout
Читати українською

On November 1, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had planned powerful strikes on Russia that would lead to a blackout.

  • The strategy includes use of drones and deep strikes to force enemy adaptation, leading to potential shortages of fuel and resources in Russia.
  • The announcement reveals a calculated approach by the Ukrainian Defense Forces to destabilize Russia and create disruptions through strategic strikes and potential blackout scenarios.

Russia is close to a blackout

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, publicly addressed all citizens of the aggressor country, Russia.

Worms, blackout — it's not scary. It's a bit of an inconvenience, — get used to it, but throughout the swampy territory, — the flight of a free bird is unpredictable and not on schedule, which is why it is called the Free Ukrainian Bird.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

According to "Magyar", SBS drones, together with other components of the deep strike of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, promise the enemy rapid, albeit somewhat forced, adaptation.

But you can handle it: “torches, flashlights, candles”… By the way, use your favorite battery-powered garlands unplanned,” added Brovdy.

He also added that no one is going to inform about every attacked 750 kV, 500 kV and t du

Be guided by the principle of "light/warm-BADABOOM-dark/winter"; well, your worm-like reconnaissance in public places is working flawlessly for now, while there is still the Internet. Meanwhile, worm gasoline is undoubtedly and tirelessly becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly burning, — noted "Magyar".

