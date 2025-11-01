Watch: Centauro B1 "tank destroyers" spotted at the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Centauro B1 "tank destroyers" spotted at the front

What is known about Centauro B1?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Two years ago, rumors were actively spreading that Ukraine had received Centauro B1 “tank destroyers” from Italy, but only now have the first real confirmations of this fact been made public.

Points of attention

  • The exact number of B1 Centauro wheeled tanks received by Ukraine and other delivery details remain undisclosed, highlighting the secrecy of military aid processes.
  • The utilization of undisclosed military aid underscores the strategic importance of maintaining confidentiality in defense operations.

What is known about Centauro B1?

It is worth noting that we are talking about Italian wheeled tanks.

As reported by the Telegram channel Military Journal, they were first spotted in a video of the 78th Separate Airborne Assault Regiment.

These tanks are not only used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces at the front, but also received additional standard protection in the form of cumulative grilles, as well as a folding grill.

The Centauro B1 is a "tank destroyer" developed by Fiat and OTO Melara at the request of the Italian Army. This vehicle is equivalent in firepower to the Leopard 1 main battle tank.

There is still no information on exactly how many B1 Centauro wheeled tanks Ukraine has received, as well as all other details about the deliveries, including whether they are still ongoing or whether all planned vehicles have already been delivered.

What is important to understand is that a lot of military aid to the Defense Forces is not advertised at all and comes secretly.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
War with Russia is inevitable. NATO has announced the beginning of "Phase Zero"
NATO is preparing for war with Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania and Russia hold gas transit talks
What is known about the negotiations between Lithuania and the Russian Federation?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonian intelligence described 3 possible scenarios for the development of the situation in Ukraine
How will events on the front develop further?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?