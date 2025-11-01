Watch: Centauro B1 "tank destroyers" spotted at the front

Two years ago, rumors were actively spreading that Ukraine had received Centauro B1 “tank destroyers” from Italy, but only now have the first real confirmations of this fact been made public.
Points of attention
- The exact number of B1 Centauro wheeled tanks received by Ukraine and other delivery details remain undisclosed, highlighting the secrecy of military aid processes.
- The utilization of undisclosed military aid underscores the strategic importance of maintaining confidentiality in defense operations.
What is known about Centauro B1?
It is worth noting that we are talking about Italian wheeled tanks.
As reported by the Telegram channel Military Journal, they were first spotted in a video of the 78th Separate Airborne Assault Regiment.
These tanks are not only used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces at the front, but also received additional standard protection in the form of cumulative grilles, as well as a folding grill.
There is still no information on exactly how many B1 Centauro wheeled tanks Ukraine has received, as well as all other details about the deliveries, including whether they are still ongoing or whether all planned vehicles have already been delivered.
What is important to understand is that a lot of military aid to the Defense Forces is not advertised at all and comes secretly.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-