Watch: Centauro B1 "tank destroyers" spotted at the front

Two years ago, rumors were actively spreading that Ukraine had received Centauro B1 “tank destroyers” from Italy, but only now have the first real confirmations of this fact been made public.

What is known about Centauro B1?

It is worth noting that we are talking about Italian wheeled tanks.

As reported by the Telegram channel Military Journal, they were first spotted in a video of the 78th Separate Airborne Assault Regiment.

These tanks are not only used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces at the front, but also received additional standard protection in the form of cumulative grilles, as well as a folding grill.

The Centauro B1 is a "tank destroyer" developed by Fiat and OTO Melara at the request of the Italian Army. This vehicle is equivalent in firepower to the Leopard 1 main battle tank. Share

There is still no information on exactly how many B1 Centauro wheeled tanks Ukraine has received, as well as all other details about the deliveries, including whether they are still ongoing or whether all planned vehicles have already been delivered.