Lithuania and Russia hold gas transit talks
Lithuania and Russia hold gas transit talks

What is known about the negotiations between Lithuania and the Russian Federation?
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

According to the LRT publication, energy companies from Lithuania and Russia have begun negotiations to extend the agreement on gas transit to the Kaliningrad region of Russia.

  • EU authorities are closely monitoring the negotiations, highlighting the significance of this energy partnership in the region and the potential impact on the overall gas transit dynamics.
  • Lithuania's shift away from Russian gas post-Ukraine invasion contrasts with the current discussions, emphasizing the complexities of energy diplomacy and regional alliances.

What is known about the negotiations between Lithuania and the Russian Federation?

Journalists point out that the current 10-year agreement on gas transit to Kaliningrad, which is only possible through the territory of Lithuania, is coming to an end next month.

Gas transiting through Lithuania from Belarus is supplied to Kaliningrad, and Lithuania receives an average of about 12 million euros in revenue annually for these services.

According to the latest data, negotiations between the Lithuanian gas transmission system operator Amber Grid and the Russian energy giant Gazprom are currently discussing a shorter term of the agreement and a higher price for services.

The European Union authorities are already aware of the progress of these discussions and their preliminary results.

According to Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda, he supports the continuation of the gas transit agreement in order to "not provoke Russia."

What is important to understand is that Lithuania was one of the first in the European Union to completely abandon Russian gas after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

