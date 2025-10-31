"Smelly Europe." Lukashenko has caused a new scandal
"Smelly Europe." Lukashenko has caused a new scandal

Lukashenko publicly humiliated Europe
Source:  BELT

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko publicly fantasizes about the idea that one day Europe will pay his country for the clean, fresh air that supposedly comes from Belarus's preserved forests and swamps.

Points of attention

  • The political dynamics in the region are further complicated by a Putin henchman's remarks on Lithuania's border closure with Belarus.
  • The Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve visit by Lukashenko sheds light on his cynical approach towards environmental preservation and international relations.

Lukashenko publicly humiliated Europe

Putin's henchman made a new scandalous statement during a visit to the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve.

He reminded his people how important it was to preserve it no matter what.

And the time will come when this stinking Europe will pay us for preserving what we received from God,” Lukashenko cynically stated.

Against this background, the illegitimate president of the country began to invent that the wind somehow carries clean air to the EU, and Belarus does not receive any money for it.

Instead of paying, they are starting to suffocate us with sanctions. This will pass. It is already passing. I think the time is not far when they will pay us for this.

Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko

President of Belarus

What's also interesting is that a Putin henchman recently called Lithuania's decision to completely close the border with Belarus a "crazy scam":

I responsibly declare that there is no question of any extraordinary smuggling. But it says a lot about the political potential of our conference if they try to block it.

