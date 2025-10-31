Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko publicly fantasizes about the idea that one day Europe will pay his country for the clean, fresh air that supposedly comes from Belarus's preserved forests and swamps.
Points of attention
- The political dynamics in the region are further complicated by a Putin henchman's remarks on Lithuania's border closure with Belarus.
- The Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve visit by Lukashenko sheds light on his cynical approach towards environmental preservation and international relations.
Lukashenko publicly humiliated Europe
Putin's henchman made a new scandalous statement during a visit to the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve.
He reminded his people how important it was to preserve it no matter what.
Against this background, the illegitimate president of the country began to invent that the wind somehow carries clean air to the EU, and Belarus does not receive any money for it.
What's also interesting is that a Putin henchman recently called Lithuania's decision to completely close the border with Belarus a "crazy scam":
