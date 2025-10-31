Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko publicly fantasizes about the idea that one day Europe will pay his country for the clean, fresh air that supposedly comes from Belarus's preserved forests and swamps.

Lukashenko publicly humiliated Europe

Putin's henchman made a new scandalous statement during a visit to the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve.

He reminded his people how important it was to preserve it no matter what.

And the time will come when this stinking Europe will pay us for preserving what we received from God,” Lukashenko cynically stated. Share

Against this background, the illegitimate president of the country began to invent that the wind somehow carries clean air to the EU, and Belarus does not receive any money for it.

Instead of paying, they are starting to suffocate us with sanctions. This will pass. It is already passing. I think the time is not far when they will pay us for this. Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

What's also interesting is that a Putin henchman recently called Lithuania's decision to completely close the border with Belarus a "crazy scam":