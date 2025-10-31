Ukraine destroys one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

On October 31, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, officially confirmed that in the summer of 2023, one of the three "Oreshniks" was destroyed on Russian territory by the forces of the State Security Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Special Forces.

Russia lost one of its "Oreshnik"

We have never announced this before, but we can briefly say that one of the three "Oreshniks" was successfully destroyed on their territory, in Kapustin Yar, by the forces of the GUR (Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, — ed.), the SBU, and the SZR (Foreign Intelligence Service, — ed.). Vasyl Malyuk Head of the SBU

According to Malyuk, "the destruction was one hundred percent."

He also officially confirmed to reporters that this operation was not advertised in any way.

The implementation of the successful operation was reported exclusively to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Volodymyr Zelensky.

In addition, several leaders of other states knew about this.

"This was at a time when the name "Oreshnik" was not widely known or used, and the Russians at that time were not particularly threatening with it. If I'm not mistaken, we carried out this successful operation the summer before last," explained Vasyl Malyuk. Share

What is important to understand is that the Oreshnik is a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile. Its speed can reach over 12,300 km/h.