On October 31, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, officially confirmed that in the summer of 2023, one of the three "Oreshniks" was destroyed on Russian territory by the forces of the State Security Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Special Forces.
Points of attention
- The successful destruction of the 'Oreshnik' marks a bold move by Ukraine to undermine Russian military capabilities.
- This operation showcases Ukraine's determination to protect its sovereignty and national security against potential threats.
Russia lost one of its "Oreshnik"
According to Malyuk, "the destruction was one hundred percent."
He also officially confirmed to reporters that this operation was not advertised in any way.
The implementation of the successful operation was reported exclusively to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Volodymyr Zelensky.
In addition, several leaders of other states knew about this.
What is important to understand is that the Oreshnik is a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile. Its speed can reach over 12,300 km/h.
It is also known to be equipped with six warheads, each containing submunitions. This missile is described as extremely difficult to intercept.
