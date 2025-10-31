A secret meeting on Ukraine will be held in Spain

According to El Mundo, a secret and closed meeting of the countries of the so-called "Coalition of the Determined" to support Ukraine will take place in Madrid on November 4. It is important to understand that the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for organizing it.
Points of attention
- Participants will work towards clarifying aid priorities, reaching agreements, and coordinating initiatives to ensure Ukraine's resilience in the face of Russian aggression.
- Mobile phones will not be allowed during the active working day to maintain secrecy, with a strict schedule from 9 am to 3:30 pm for discussions on critical issues related to supporting Ukraine.
Secret meeting on Ukraine — what is planned
According to preliminary data, representatives of 35 countries will join these negotiations.
The main topic of their secret meeting was increasing aid to Ukraine amid its war with Russia.
According to insiders, a really active working day is planned, which will start at 9 am and end after 3:30 pm.
In addition, it is emphasized that the details of this meeting will not be disclosed.
As journalists managed to find out, several important issues will be in the spotlight.
The focus will be on how to move forward with increased support for Ukraine, how to address its urgent financial needs, including those related to its military and defense efforts, and how to coordinate initiatives to increase pressure on Russia.
