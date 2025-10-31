SSR destroyed the latest BUK-M3 air defense system and hit the Nebo-U radar in Russia
SSR destroyed the latest BUK-M3 air defense system and hit the Nebo-U radar in Russia

AFU Special Operations Forces
What is known about the new successes of the SSO
On October 31, the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the fact of the destruction of the latest BUK-M3 air defense system and the defeat of the Nebo-U radar in the Rostov region of the aggressor country Russia.

Points of attention

  • The joint efforts of Ukrainian SSO and Russian rebels demonstrate a commitment to weakening Russia's military capabilities and bringing about its helplessness.
  • The continuous heavy blows delivered by Ukrainian forces signal a strategic approach towards dismantling critical enemy infrastructure in the ongoing conflict.

What is known about the new successes of the SSO

According to the press service of the Ukrainian soldiers, the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Russian rebel movement "Chernaya Iskra", conducted special events.

Thanks to this, it was possible to disable two critical elements of the enemy's air defense system.

Thus, in the Russian Rostov Region, the BUK-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and the NEBO-U early detection radar station were converted into scrap metal.

What is important to understand is that the cost of each of the complexes reaches several hundred million dollars.

The BUK-M3 is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 80 km, and the NEBO-U can detect fighters at a distance of up to 400 km. Both systems posed a great threat to the work of Ukrainian combat aviation in the frontline zone and hindered Ukrainian "deep strike" strikes, but these complexes in particular will no longer be available.

The Ukrainian SSR draws attention to the fact that they continue to deliver heavy and critical blows to the enemy, which step by step bring Russia's complete helplessness closer.

