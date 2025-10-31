Georgia decided to transfer important assistance to Ukraine

On October 31, it became officially known that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signed a special order: this document provides for the provision of a batch of generators to Ukraine amid increasing Russian attacks.

What is known about Georgia's decision regarding Ukraine?

As indicated in a special order by Irakli Kobakhidze, the Energy Development Fund of Georgia will purchase various types of generators for transfer to Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that in total we are talking about an amount of 1.5 million lari (over 500 thousand dollars). Share

Journalists draw attention to the fact that official Tbilisi periodically provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Despite this, the main problem is that political relations between the countries are effectively suspended.

This was primarily due to the refusal of the Georgian authorities to announce sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia.

By the way, recently, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre officially confirmed the allocation of about $150 million to provide Ukraine with electricity and heating before winter.

Moreover, it is known that Sweden has approved the allocation of 35 million euros through the World Bank to assist Ukraine as winter approaches.