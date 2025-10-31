Georgia decided to transfer important assistance to Ukraine
Georgia decided to transfer important assistance to Ukraine

Source:  Echo of the Caucasus

On October 31, it became officially known that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signed a special order: this document provides for the provision of a batch of generators to Ukraine amid increasing Russian attacks.

Points of attention

  • Norway and Sweden have also pledged significant financial aid to Ukraine for electricity and heating before winter through official channels.
  • The transfer of assistance to Ukraine highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region and the varied responses of neighboring countries.

As indicated in a special order by Irakli Kobakhidze, the Energy Development Fund of Georgia will purchase various types of generators for transfer to Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that in total we are talking about an amount of 1.5 million lari (over 500 thousand dollars).

Journalists draw attention to the fact that official Tbilisi periodically provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Despite this, the main problem is that political relations between the countries are effectively suspended.

This was primarily due to the refusal of the Georgian authorities to announce sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia.

By the way, recently, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre officially confirmed the allocation of about $150 million to provide Ukraine with electricity and heating before winter.

Moreover, it is known that Sweden has approved the allocation of 35 million euros through the World Bank to assist Ukraine as winter approaches.

