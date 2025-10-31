Zelensky predicted Russia's budget deficit in 2026
Category
Economics
Publication date

Zelensky predicted Russia's budget deficit in 2026

Russia will soon feel the consequences of new sanctions
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced the assumption that Russia's budget deficit due to sanctions next year will reach at least $100 billion, and according to more optimistic forecasts - $130 billion.

Points of attention

  • In contrast, countries like India, China, Turkey, and Central Asia have been increasing their imports from Russia, showcasing differing responses to the geopolitical situation.
  • The evolving landscape of global trade dynamics in response to the sanctions imposed on Russia underscores the complex interplay of economic relationships on the world stage.

Russia will soon feel the consequences of new sanctions

According to the head of state, he reviewed various analytical data.

There is (data — ed.) — up to 100 billion, this is more skeptical, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (gives) a more positive (forecast — ed.) for us — there is 130 billion.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, in this context, it is important that those countries of the world that still purchase Russian energy resources reduce these volumes or completely abandon trade with Russia.

Zelensky drew attention to the fact that China imported energy resources from Russia worth $120 billion per year.

What is important to understand is that China is the Kremlin's biggest player and assistant in this war.

"This is a fact. Because 120 billion is a serious amount," the head of state emphasized.

He also emphasized: Ukraine is helped by those countries that reduce imports from the Russian Federation.

First of all, we are talking about Canada, Britain, Australia, and Japan — they have reduced imports from Russia to the maximum, or even reduced them to zero.

However, there are also those that have increased — India, China, Turkey, and (the countries of) Central Asia.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A secret meeting on Ukraine will be held in Spain
Secret meeting on Ukraine — what is planned
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSR destroyed the latest BUK-M3 air defense system and hit the Nebo-U radar in Russia
AFU Special Operations Forces
What is known about the new successes of the SSO
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine destroys one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory
Ukraine destroys one of three Oreshniks on Russian territory

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?