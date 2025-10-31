Zelensky predicted Russia's budget deficit in 2026

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced the assumption that Russia's budget deficit due to sanctions next year will reach at least $100 billion, and according to more optimistic forecasts - $130 billion.

Russia will soon feel the consequences of new sanctions

According to the head of state, he reviewed various analytical data.

There is (data — ed.) — up to 100 billion, this is more skeptical, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (gives) a more positive (forecast — ed.) for us — there is 130 billion. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, in this context, it is important that those countries of the world that still purchase Russian energy resources reduce these volumes or completely abandon trade with Russia.

Zelensky drew attention to the fact that China imported energy resources from Russia worth $120 billion per year.

What is important to understand is that China is the Kremlin's biggest player and assistant in this war.

"This is a fact. Because 120 billion is a serious amount," the head of state emphasized.

He also emphasized: Ukraine is helped by those countries that reduce imports from the Russian Federation.

First of all, we are talking about Canada, Britain, Australia, and Japan — they have reduced imports from Russia to the maximum, or even reduced them to zero.

However, there are also those that have increased — India, China, Turkey, and (the countries of) Central Asia.