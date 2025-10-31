Malyuk revealed the number of affected Russian refineries and terminals

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, officially confirmed that since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have successfully struck 160 Russian oil production and refining facilities.

Malyuk revealed the scale of Ukrainian “dipstrikes”

According to the head of the SBU, during September and October, 20 such enemy targets were destroyed.

These are six refineries, two oil terminals, three oil depots and nine oil pumping stations, — Vasyl Malyuk clarified.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that it was the powerful attacks that caused a 20% deficit in the domestic market of Russian petroleum products and the downtime of 37% of the enemy's oil refining capacities.

"We are "stinging" legitimate targets. Oil production and oil refining account for 90% of Russia's defense budget. These are dirty oil rubles, at the expense of which the enemy kills us," explained Vasyl Malyuk.

According to the calculations of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation may find itself dependent on fuel imports at a level of up to 60% by the end of the year without at least six months of repairs in calm conditions.