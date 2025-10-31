The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, officially confirmed that since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have successfully struck 160 Russian oil production and refining facilities.
Points of attention
- Malyuk emphasized that Ukraine always attacks only legitimate targets.
- The situation in Russia will deteriorate significantly if Ukrainian soldiers do not stop airstrikes.
Malyuk revealed the scale of Ukrainian “dipstrikes”
According to the head of the SBU, during September and October, 20 such enemy targets were destroyed.
The head of the Security Service of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that it was the powerful attacks that caused a 20% deficit in the domestic market of Russian petroleum products and the downtime of 37% of the enemy's oil refining capacities.
According to the calculations of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation may find itself dependent on fuel imports at a level of up to 60% by the end of the year without at least six months of repairs in calm conditions.
BBC journalists draw attention to the fact that more than half of Russia's regions have faced fuel supply disruptions amid Ukrainian "deep strikes".
