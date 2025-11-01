War with Russia is inevitable. NATO has announced the beginning of "Phase Zero"
Читати українською
Source:  Welt

More and more NATO military personnel are inclined to believe that war with Russia is inevitable. That is why the Alliance leadership is actively preparing for various scenarios. The bloc is also convinced that “Phase Zero” in this potential conflict has already begun.

  • The increased presence of Russian troops on NATO's borders, as noted by the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, highlights a concerning development for the Alliance.
  • NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe has unveiled a comprehensive defense concept titled 'Eastern Flank Containment Concept' amid growing tensions with Russia.

While Russia is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, its invasion of the Alliance's territory remains unlikely.

However, after the end of hostilities, this threat will increase significantly.

We are already in "Phase Zero," a former senior NATO general told reporters.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of the Alliance is the reorganization of some Russian military districts.

What is important to understand is that this reform will de facto ensure an increased presence of Russian troops on the borders with NATO countries.

These important changes were noted by the head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, Kaupo Rozin.

According to the latter, these units are quickly transferred to the Ukrainian front after one or two weeks of combat training, but sooner or later they will return.

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Christopher T. Donahue presented a 4,400-page comprehensive defense concept ("Eastern Flank Containment Concept") to military representatives of 32 NATO member states in Brussels nine days ago.

