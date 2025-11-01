War with Russia is inevitable. NATO has announced the beginning of "Phase Zero"

More and more NATO military personnel are inclined to believe that war with Russia is inevitable. That is why the Alliance leadership is actively preparing for various scenarios. The bloc is also convinced that “Phase Zero” in this potential conflict has already begun.

NATO is preparing for war with Russia

While Russia is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine, its invasion of the Alliance's territory remains unlikely.

However, after the end of hostilities, this threat will increase significantly.

We are already in "Phase Zero," a former senior NATO general told reporters.

Perhaps the most worrying aspect of the Alliance is the reorganization of some Russian military districts.

What is important to understand is that this reform will de facto ensure an increased presence of Russian troops on the borders with NATO countries.

These important changes were noted by the head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, Kaupo Rozin.

According to the latter, these units are quickly transferred to the Ukrainian front after one or two weeks of combat training, but sooner or later they will return.