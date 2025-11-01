4 areas of concentration of the Russian army came under attack from Ukraine

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one artillery piece, and three other important objects of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of November 1, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 11/01/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,142,730 (+900) people

tanks — 11,316 (+6) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,521 (+2) units.

artillery systems — 34,137 (+9) units.

MLRS — 1,534 (+1) units.

air defense systems — 1,235 (+2) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 76,704 (+349) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66,169 (+58) units.

special equipment — 3,987 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 60 air strikes and dropped 132 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,160 attacks, including 108 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,404 kamikaze drones to destroy them.