4 areas of concentration of the Russian army came under attack from Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

4 areas of concentration of the Russian army came under attack from Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
4 areas of concentration of the Russian army came under attack from Ukraine
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one artillery piece, and three other important objects of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent air strikes by the enemy forces included 60 strikes and 132 guided bombs, impacting various areas in regions such as Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson.
  • The ongoing conflict intensifies as the Ukrainian military deploys tactics to disrupt and weaken the Russian Army's positions and operations in the region.

Losses of the Russian Army as of November 1, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 11/01/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,142,730 (+900) people

  • tanks — 11,316 (+6) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,521 (+2) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,137 (+9) units.

  • MLRS — 1,534 (+1) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,235 (+2) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 76,704 (+349) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66,169 (+58) units.

  • special equipment — 3,987 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 60 air strikes and dropped 132 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,160 attacks, including 108 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,404 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Air strikes affected the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Velykymykhailivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Solodke, Zeleny Hai, Rivnopillya, Yablukove in the Zaporizhia region; and Mykilske in the Kherson region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU special forces made an emergency landing in Pokrovsk
DIU special forces are already in Pokrovsk
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU blew up an oil product pipeline in the Moscow region
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New DIU operation in the Moscow region - how it was
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Kherson, Donetsk and Poltava regions — 2 dead and 25 injured
State Emergency Service
What are the consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?