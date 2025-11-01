Russia strikes Kherson, Donetsk and Poltava regions — 2 dead and 25 injured

During October 31, Russian invaders continued to attack various regions of Ukraine. Thus, two civilians were killed and another 22 people were injured by the enemy in the Kherson region. In addition, the Russian Federation attacked the Poltava and Chernihiv regions: a gas production facility and a hangar were set on fire.

What are the consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine?

The Kherson OVA officially confirmed that the Russian army was again striking critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region.

Currently, damage is known to have occurred to 8 high-rise buildings and 15 private homes.

Moreover, the enemy damaged a church, a shopping kiosk, outbuildings, private garages and cars, and a gas pipeline.

Two civilians were also reported injured in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

In the settlement of Koryukivka, Chernihiv region, a Russian drone hit the territory of an agricultural enterprise: after that, the hangar caught fire, and in the Poltava region, a fire broke out at a gas production facility as a result of a Russian attack.

According to the latest data, a 66-year-old woman was injured in Koryukivka, and an administrative building, a private house, and a car were damaged.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

The Poltava region also came under enemy attacks.

On November 1, a fire broke out in the Poltava district, on the territory of one of the gas production facilities, as a result of a hostile attack. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports. Share

22 pieces of equipment and 93 rescuers participated in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.