Russia's new attack on Ukraine: Air Defense neutralizes 206 drones

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 31 and November 1, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 223 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders utilized a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to repel the air attack.
- The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the destruction of 17 attack UAVs at 7 different locations, emphasizing the importance of unity in defending the country.
Report on the work of the Air Defense Forces for October 31 and November 1
A new Russian attack began last evening at 6:30 PM.
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 140 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 17 attack UAVs were hit at 7 locations.
