Russia's new attack on Ukraine: Air Defense neutralizes 206 drones

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 31 and November 1, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 223 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Report on the work of the Air Defense Forces for October 31 and November 1

A new Russian attack began last evening at 6:30 PM.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 140 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 206 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 17 attack UAVs were hit at 7 locations.