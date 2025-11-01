Russia's new attack on Ukraine: Air Defense neutralizes 206 drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's new attack on Ukraine: Air Defense neutralizes 206 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Report on the work of the Air Defense Forces for October 31 and November 1
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 31 and November 1, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 223 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders utilized a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to repel the air attack.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the destruction of 17 attack UAVs at 7 different locations, emphasizing the importance of unity in defending the country.

Report on the work of the Air Defense Forces for October 31 and November 1

A new Russian attack began last evening at 6:30 PM.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 140 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 206 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 17 attack UAVs were hit at 7 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU leaders support Trump's idea regarding Ukraine
Government of Great Britain
Trump received support from the EU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Saab plans to open a factory in Ukraine for the final assembly of Gripen fighters
Gripen
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian Lukoil is selling foreign assets — the reason is known
Lukoil is already feeling the first effects of American sanctions

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?