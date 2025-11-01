Watch: DIU special forces made an emergency landing in Pokrovsk

According to insiders at the Reuters news agency, special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine were urgently sent to Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, earlier this week. Their main task is to stabilize the situation amid the breakthrough of Russian occupiers into the city.

DIU special forces are already in Pokrovsk

According to anonymous sources, the important operation is being directly led by the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

Ukraine has sent special forces to conduct combat operations in the eastern part of the city of Pokrovsk, which is under siege... — Reuters editorial office emphasizes. Share

New. Hearing Ukraine's military intelligence is conducting a daring counter-offensive near Pokrovsk to reopen key logistics lines. Videos shared with me purport to show a heli drop in areas Russia claims to hold. *Have not been able to verify vids independently. pic.twitter.com/ZGyYfjUD2S — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) October 31, 2025

According to journalists, this operation is yet another confirmation that Ukraine is determined to seriously fight to stabilize the situation in the strategically important city.

A media insider in the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that the DIU special forces landed a few days ago on a Black Hawk helicopter as part of an operation that was difficult to conduct due to the large number of enemy drones.

While watching the video, you can see at least 10 soldiers running out of a helicopter onto the battlefield.