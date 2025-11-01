According to insiders at the Reuters news agency, special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine were urgently sent to Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, earlier this week. Their main task is to stabilize the situation amid the breakthrough of Russian occupiers into the city.
Points of attention
- The deployment of special forces via Black Hawk helicopter highlights the challenges posed by enemy drones during the operation.
- Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the difficult situation in Pokrovsk and emphasized the importance of the ongoing mission to stabilize the city in the face of Russian advances.
DIU special forces are already in Pokrovsk
According to anonymous sources, the important operation is being directly led by the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.
According to journalists, this operation is yet another confirmation that Ukraine is determined to seriously fight to stabilize the situation in the strategically important city.
A media insider in the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that the DIU special forces landed a few days ago on a Black Hawk helicopter as part of an operation that was difficult to conduct due to the large number of enemy drones.
While watching the video, you can see at least 10 soldiers running out of a helicopter onto the battlefield.
The day before, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the situation in Pokrovsk, where Russian invaders are advancing, is difficult, because 170,000 enemy troops are concentrated there.
