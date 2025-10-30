Russia will suffer losses from sanctions of at least $50 billion per year — Zelenskyy
Category
Economics
Publication date

Russia will suffer losses from sanctions of at least $50 billion per year — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleg Ivashchenko, stated that Russia's losses from sanctions will amount to at least $50 billion per year.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy predicts that Russia will suffer losses of at least $50 billion per year due to sanctions.
  • Ukraine seeks further strengthening of sanctions on Russia by its global partners to exert pressure on Moscow.
  • President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of imposing strong sanctions and continuing pressure on Russia.

Russia will suffer losses of $50 billion per year due to sanctions

This was announced by Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko.

There are the first detailed assessments from intelligence regarding the impact of new sanctions by partners on the Russian military machine. There is a lot of information, and based on this we will adjust our communication with partners in preparing new sanctions. We record significant losses for Russia from the already applied restrictions on oil companies and predict that, provided that principled and consistent pressure on Moscow continues, their losses from the restrictions that were applied recently alone will amount to at least $50 billion per year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

At the same time, the President expressed hope that there will be even more sanctions from partners, as there are corresponding signals. "The volumes of oil supplies from Arab states to the world market can definitely prevent any destabilization and price jumps in the market that the Russians are afraid of," the Head of State said.

He added that regular data exchange has also been established with key states regarding Russian individuals and schemes that deserve sanctions. Zelensky assured that "a significant part of our proposals are being taken into account by our partners." According to him, measures regarding the Russian tanker fleet must also be fully implemented.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US has imposed sanctions on Russia's energy sector — who is on the lists
treasury.gov
Rosneft
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against the military-industrial complex and Russian propagandists — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?