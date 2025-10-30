Russia will suffer losses from sanctions of at least $50 billion per year — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleg Ivashchenko, stated that Russia's losses from sanctions will amount to at least $50 billion per year.
Russia will suffer losses of $50 billion per year due to sanctions
This was announced by Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko.
At the same time, the President expressed hope that there will be even more sanctions from partners, as there are corresponding signals. "The volumes of oil supplies from Arab states to the world market can definitely prevent any destabilization and price jumps in the market that the Russians are afraid of," the Head of State said.
