Russia will suffer losses from sanctions of at least $50 billion per year — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleg Ivashchenko, stated that Russia's losses from sanctions will amount to at least $50 billion per year.

Russia will suffer losses of $50 billion per year due to sanctions

There are the first detailed assessments from intelligence regarding the impact of new sanctions by partners on the Russian military machine. There is a lot of information, and based on this we will adjust our communication with partners in preparing new sanctions. We record significant losses for Russia from the already applied restrictions on oil companies and predict that, provided that principled and consistent pressure on Moscow continues, their losses from the restrictions that were applied recently alone will amount to at least $50 billion per year. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

At the same time, the President expressed hope that there will be even more sanctions from partners, as there are corresponding signals. "The volumes of oil supplies from Arab states to the world market can definitely prevent any destabilization and price jumps in the market that the Russians are afraid of," the Head of State said.