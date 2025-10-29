Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against the military-industrial complex and Russian propagandists — Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russian military production and propagandists.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is taking actions to implement new sanctions against Russian military production and propaganda in response to Russia's aggressive activities.
- President Zelenskyy underscores the significance of blocking contacts with Russian entities involved in war and aligning with European Union sanctions.
- The country acknowledges and appreciates the support of European nations in exerting pressure on Russia and is preparing measures to counter Russian oil companies' influence.
Zelenskyy announced new anti-Russian sanctions
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a video address.
He noted that Ukraine greatly appreciates the efforts of Switzerland, Norway and other European countries, which in recent years have supported joint European pressure to end the war.
He stressed that "Russia must end its war, otherwise Russian oil exports must end."
Zelenskyy also instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to focus on countries that were once destabilized by Russia, that have gone through wars and are now going through difficult times.
Our programs, such as "Grain from Ukraine," have helped many, and we must continue our active foreign humanitarian policy, specifically in the area of food security — this is natural for us, for Ukraine. We are preparing appropriate measures for November.
