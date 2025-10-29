Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against the military-industrial complex and Russian propagandists — Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against the military-industrial complex and Russian propagandists — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russian military production and propagandists.

  • Ukraine is taking actions to implement new sanctions against Russian military production and propaganda in response to Russia's aggressive activities.
  • President Zelenskyy underscores the significance of blocking contacts with Russian entities involved in war and aligning with European Union sanctions.
  • The country acknowledges and appreciates the support of European nations in exerting pressure on Russia and is preparing measures to counter Russian oil companies' influence.

Zelenskyy announced new anti-Russian sanctions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a video address.

We continue our sanctions work. We are preparing new sanctions, in particular against targets in Russian military production, in their propaganda. We must gradually block contacts with the world of all Russian entities working for war. Decrees are coming soon. We are also synchronizing the 19th package of sanctions of the European Union in Ukrainian jurisdiction, and it is important that our diplomats and all representatives of Ukraine work more actively in European countries outside the EU, so that they also take on general European sanctions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He noted that Ukraine greatly appreciates the efforts of Switzerland, Norway and other European countries, which in recent years have supported joint European pressure to end the war.

Preparations for the 20th package of EU sanctions have already begun — and it’s not just the EU that’s taking new steps. I’m waiting for a detailed intelligence report on the impact of America’s decision on sanctions against Russian oil companies, and the preliminary data is quite optimistic — the impact is significant. We’re checking the details, and every scheme that Russia is still using must be blocked. And this signal must be received correctly in the world.

He stressed that "Russia must end its war, otherwise Russian oil exports must end."

Zelenskyy also instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to focus on countries that were once destabilized by Russia, that have gone through wars and are now going through difficult times.

Our programs, such as "Grain from Ukraine," have helped many, and we must continue our active foreign humanitarian policy, specifically in the area of food security — this is natural for us, for Ukraine. We are preparing appropriate measures for November.

Economics
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Economics
