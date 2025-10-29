Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against the military-industrial complex and Russian propagandists — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announced new anti-Russian sanctions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a video address.

We continue our sanctions work. We are preparing new sanctions, in particular against targets in Russian military production, in their propaganda. We must gradually block contacts with the world of all Russian entities working for war. Decrees are coming soon. We are also synchronizing the 19th package of sanctions of the European Union in Ukrainian jurisdiction, and it is important that our diplomats and all representatives of Ukraine work more actively in European countries outside the EU, so that they also take on general European sanctions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He noted that Ukraine greatly appreciates the efforts of Switzerland, Norway and other European countries, which in recent years have supported joint European pressure to end the war.

Preparations for the 20th package of EU sanctions have already begun — and it's not just the EU that's taking new steps. I'm waiting for a detailed intelligence report on the impact of America's decision on sanctions against Russian oil companies, and the preliminary data is quite optimistic — the impact is significant. We're checking the details, and every scheme that Russia is still using must be blocked. And this signal must be received correctly in the world.

He stressed that "Russia must end its war, otherwise Russian oil exports must end."

Zelenskyy also instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to focus on countries that were once destabilized by Russia, that have gone through wars and are now going through difficult times.