The AFU neutralized over 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

In total, 137 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on October 31, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, Russian forces carried out 50 air strikes, dropping 106 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 2,339 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,281 attacks on our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 46 times. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Novoukrainka and in the direction of Hryshyne.

In one location, fighting continues to this day.

According to preliminary data, 104 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 55 of them irreversibly.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed:

a unit of automotive equipment,

three motorcycles,

10 UAVs.

Three vehicles, one UAV control point, and six shelters for occupant personnel were also damaged.