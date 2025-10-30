There is no "blocking" of the AFU in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk — Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky denied the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk and Kupyansk areas.

Syrsky stated that Russia is increasing its activity in the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration area.

Therefore, I visited this important area again. I met with the commanders of army corps, military units and subdivisions that are holding back the numerically superior enemy invasion. I heard reports on the current situation, existing needs, and listened to proposals. The situation is complex, but the statements of Russian propaganda about the alleged "blocking" of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk, as well as in Kupyansk, do not correspond to reality. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, in Pokrovsk, enemy infantry, avoiding clashes, accumulates in urban areas, changes locations, so the primary task is to detect and destroy them. In such conditions, the high-quality work of Ukrainian reconnaissance and strike drones is extremely important.

In addition to the BPS, the city conducts search and rescue operations and performs tasks to eliminate the enemy by groups of the Special Forces, assault regiments, Special Operations Command, Central Special Forces of the Special Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police of Ukraine, and others.

He added that work is ongoing to strengthen the resilience of defense in the Pokrov direction, where high-quality interaction between units, providing them with everything they need, including in accordance with additional needs, and clear and coordinated implementation of assigned tasks are important.

Every commander, regardless of level, must organize high-quality performance of tasks. I strictly warned commanders not to allow irresponsibility. For this, I will take strict measures up to removal from office. I gave the necessary orders. In the context of improving logistics, I separately identified tasks to strengthen the protection of supply and evacuation routes. A number of other decisions were also made.

He assured that all decisions are made promptly, they are based on maintaining a reasonable balance between goals and capabilities, but the main priority is to preserve the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.