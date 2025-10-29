The AFU neutralized 58 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

Since the beginning of the day, 157 combat clashes have taken place. The Pokrovsky direction of the front remains the most active.

Current situation on the Pokrovsky direction of the front

Operational information as of 22:00 on 10/29/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

The enemy carried out 41 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 87 guided bombs. 3,723 kamikaze drone strikes were recorded, and the enemy carried out 3,373 artillery attacks.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 47 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Balahan, Lysivka, and Pokrovsk.

Currently, fighting is taking place in three locations.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 58 occupiers, 39 of whom were killed irrevocably, and one was taken prisoner.