Watch: DIU blew up an oil product pipeline in the Moscow region
Watch: DIU blew up an oil product pipeline in the Moscow region

New DIU operation in the Moscow region - how it was
On October 31, as part of a new special operation, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's DIU successfully disabled a crucial military facility of the aggressor country, Russia — the Koltsevo oil pipeline, which provided the Russian army with resources to wage a genocidal war against the Ukrainian people. In total, this involved the destruction of three of its pipelines at once.

  • This successful operation highlights the increasing pressure Ukraine is putting on the aggressor on its own territory.
  • The disruption of the 400-kilometer long Koltsevaya main oil pipeline severely impacted the transportation of aviation fuel, diesel fuel, and gasoline for the Russian army.

New DIU operation in the Moscow region — how it was

Ukrainian intelligence officers draw attention to the fact that the location where the enemy's critical military infrastructure facility was blown up is located in the Ramensky District of the Moscow Region of the Russian Federation.

The anti-drone net and the "protection" of the enemy facility by paramilitary guards did not help — all three lines, through which the aggressor transported gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel, successfully and simultaneously exploded. The oil product pipeline was put out of action, — the DIU emphasizes.

The Russian authorities urgently sent their special services and repair teams to the site of the explosion.

What is important to understand is that a new successful DIU operation on enemy territory is a serious blow to the military capabilities of the aggressor country, as well as its economy.

Ukrainian military intelligence draws attention to the fact that the length of the Koltsevaya main oil pipeline reaches 400 kilometers.

Fuel for transportation by pipeline came from Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod and Moscow refineries. Annually, the “ring” was capable of pumping up to 3 million tons of aviation fuel, up to 2.8 million tons of diesel fuel and up to 1.6 million tons of gasoline.

