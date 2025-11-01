Estonian intelligence described 3 possible scenarios for the development of the situation in Ukraine

Kiviselg draws attention to the fact that the Russian army focused on capturing Pokrovsk.

However, the colonel believes that even if the city falls, it will not change the overall picture of the war in Ukraine.

Against this background, he described 3 possible scenarios for the development of the situation:

First: Russia's war will be stopped by a truce, since neither side currently has the strength for a decisive breakthrough. However, if events develop in this way, it will still be only a temporary solution.

Second: Against the backdrop of a significant deterioration in socio-economic instability, Russia will not be able to continue the war, and Putin will agree to peace talks. There is also a possibility that the Kremlin will be forced to accept Kyiv's demands. Despite this, it will be very difficult for Ukraine to return to the 1991 borders.