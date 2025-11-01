"Will not let Ukraine lose." How Trump will force Putin to submit
Putin will never know what to really expect from Trump

Putin will never know what to really expect from Trump
Source:  The Telegraph

Not only Ukraine, but also many of its allies are shocked by the sequence of actions of US leader Donald Trump in his efforts to end the Russian war. The editorial staff of The Telegraph explains that in fact this is a method of radical uncertainty, which the US president resorts to very often.

  • Despite initial setbacks in US-Ukraine relations, Trump's ultimate goal is to ensure a total victory for the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield.
  • Trump's determination to not let Ukraine lose stems from his belief that allowing such a defeat would be a reflection of his leadership, showcasing his strong stance against aggression.

Putin will never know what to really expect from Trump

The American leader's strategy for ending the war is that uncertainty should work both ways.

In fact, it's about the fact that neither Moscow nor Kyiv still understand whose side he is on.

The head of the White House believes that it is important to keep everyone constantly in a state of perfect imbalance.

Trump could also convince the aggressor that the consequences of testing America are too unpredictable to risk.

One of the first to encounter Trump's strange strategy was Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who felt the US president's wrath directly in the Oval Office.

After a high-profile scandal, Washington temporarily stopped sharing intelligence and supplying weapons to Ukraine.

However, later there was a new turn of events — Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and added that he believed in a total victory of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield.

Trump realized that he would not allow Ukraine to lose, especially if he was held responsible for it.

