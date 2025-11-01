Not only Ukraine, but also many of its allies are shocked by the sequence of actions of US leader Donald Trump in his efforts to end the Russian war. The editorial staff of The Telegraph explains that in fact this is a method of radical uncertainty, which the US president resorts to very often.

Putin will never know what to really expect from Trump

The American leader's strategy for ending the war is that uncertainty should work both ways.

In fact, it's about the fact that neither Moscow nor Kyiv still understand whose side he is on.

The head of the White House believes that it is important to keep everyone constantly in a state of perfect imbalance.

Trump could also convince the aggressor that the consequences of testing America are too unpredictable to risk. Share

One of the first to encounter Trump's strange strategy was Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who felt the US president's wrath directly in the Oval Office.

After a high-profile scandal, Washington temporarily stopped sharing intelligence and supplying weapons to Ukraine.

However, later there was a new turn of events — Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and added that he believed in a total victory of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield.