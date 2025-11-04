Russian soldiers killed two civilians and a dog under a white flag — video evidence

Russian invaders launched an FPV drone attack on two defenseless civilians walking on a road under a white flag in the village of Kruglyakivka, Kharkiv Oblast. In doing so, enemy forces killed two people and a dog.

The Russians have committed a new war crime

Video evidence was published by the communications department of the 77th Separate Airmobile Dnieper Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR.

The released footage captures a war crime by the Russian army: on November 3, 2025, in the settlement of Kruglyakivka, Kharkiv region, Russian troops carried out a drone strike on civilian residents who were moving along the road under a white flag, the official statement of the Russian Defense Ministry says. Share

An extremely telling fact is that there were no military facilities or positions nearby.

The de facto statement is that the Russian invaders deliberately attacked unarmed residents of Ukraine.

Russian soldiers cynically filmed the attack themselves in order to use the footage in propaganda materials and blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that this episode is yet another evidence of the Russian army's systematic practice of terror, disinformation, and war crimes.

Amid the intensification of Russian terror, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are increasingly resorting to direct revenge against enemy forces for the killing of civilians.