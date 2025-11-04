Russian invaders launched an FPV drone attack on two defenseless civilians walking on a road under a white flag in the village of Kruglyakivka, Kharkiv Oblast. In doing so, enemy forces killed two people and a dog.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian soldiers are calling attention to this incident as another example of the Russian army's brutality and propaganda tactics.
- The escalation of tensions in the region is a cause for concern as the conflict between Russian forces and Ukrainian Defense Forces intensifies.
The Russians have committed a new war crime
Video evidence was published by the communications department of the 77th Separate Airmobile Dnieper Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR.
An extremely telling fact is that there were no military facilities or positions nearby.
The de facto statement is that the Russian invaders deliberately attacked unarmed residents of Ukraine.
Russian soldiers cynically filmed the attack themselves in order to use the footage in propaganda materials and blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that this episode is yet another evidence of the Russian army's systematic practice of terror, disinformation, and war crimes.
Amid the intensification of Russian terror, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are increasingly resorting to direct revenge against enemy forces for the killing of civilians.
