The General Staff announced the defeat of 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked one artillery piece and three areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders remain steadfast in holding back the occupiers, showcasing resilience and determination in the face of aggression.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the intensity of the situation and the devastating impact on both sides involved.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 7, 2025

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 07.11.25 were approximately

  • personnel — about 1,148,910 (+1,170) people

  • tanks — 11,330 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,543 (+2) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,301 (+13) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,238 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 78,678 (+248) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66,723 (+65) units.

  • special equipment — 3,993 (+2) units.

The 1353rd day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 1 missile and 62 air strikes, used six missiles, and dropped 144 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,916 attacks, including 134 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,525 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

