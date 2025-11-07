During the night of November 6, units of the Special Operations Forces were able to successfully strike enemy logistical facilities on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.
Points of attention
- The successful destruction of oil depots and fuel warehouses showcases the efficiency and effectiveness of SSR operations in Crimea.
- The ongoing efforts of the Ukrainian soldiers in Crimea highlight their commitment to maintaining security and defending their borders against enemy incursions.
New successes of the SSO — first details
According to the latest data, SSR drones successfully attacked the Gvardiyska oil depot, located near the village of Gvardiysk, TOT Crimea.
As part of this operation, the RVS-400 tank was destroyed. It is important to understand that at the time of the impact, it was full.
In addition, several more oil depots and fuel warehouses in Simferopol and the surrounding area, including the village of Bitumne, were hit by SSR drones.
The tank farm facilities were successfully destroyed. Numerous fires were recorded.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-