Watch: SSR successfully attacked several oil depots in Crimea at once
Ukraine
Watch: SSR successfully attacked several oil depots in Crimea at once

AFU Special Operations Forces
New successes of the SSO - first details
During the night of November 6, units of the Special Operations Forces were able to successfully strike enemy logistical facilities on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.

  • The successful destruction of oil depots and fuel warehouses showcases the efficiency and effectiveness of SSR operations in Crimea.
  • The ongoing efforts of the Ukrainian soldiers in Crimea highlight their commitment to maintaining security and defending their borders against enemy incursions.

New successes of the SSO — first details

On the night of November 6, units of the Special Operations Forces struck enemy logistical facilities on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, the official statement of the Ukrainian soldiers says.

According to the latest data, SSR drones successfully attacked the Gvardiyska oil depot, located near the village of Gvardiysk, TOT Crimea.

As part of this operation, the RVS-400 tank was destroyed. It is important to understand that at the time of the impact, it was full.

At the same time, in the same area, two tank trains were hit on a loading and unloading overpass. At the time of the impact, the rolling stock was loaded with petroleum products.

In addition, several more oil depots and fuel warehouses in Simferopol and the surrounding area, including the village of Bitumne, were hit by SSR drones.

The tank farm facilities were successfully destroyed. Numerous fires were recorded.

Special Operations Forces continue to operate asymmetrically in countering enemy military efforts. Special Operations Forces: Always beyond the border! — Ukrainian soldiers emphasize.

