Air defense neutralized 94 drones during new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of November 6-7, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 128 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Air Defense reports on the results of repelling the Russian attack

A new enemy attack began at 8:00 p.m. on November 6.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 94 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 31 attack UAVs were hit at 11 locations.