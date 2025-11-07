Air defense neutralized 94 drones during new Russian attack
Air defense neutralized 94 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense reports on the results of repelling the Russian attack
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of November 6-7, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 128 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • As of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed the majority of enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country, emphasizing the importance of following safety rules.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force remains vigilant as the battle against enemy drones continues, urging unity and perseverance for victory.

Air Defense reports on the results of repelling the Russian attack

A new enemy attack began at 8:00 p.m. on November 6.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 94 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 31 attack UAVs were hit at 11 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory, — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

