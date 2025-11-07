United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is publicly demanding urgent action from international leaders, as a global temperature increase of 1.5°C is a "red line for humanity."
Points of attention
- Failure to curb global warming not only poses environmental risks but also moral implications, highlighting the need for significant paradigm shifts in current practices.
- International cooperation and decisive action are essential to ensure the protection of the 1.5°C limit and safeguard the future of humanity and the planet.
UN Secretary-General calls on humanity to come to its senses
According to Guterres, absolutely every fraction of a degree leads to an exacerbation of the problem of hunger, population displacement and loss, especially for those who are least responsible for it.
The NATO Secretary General also stressed that the failure to curb global warming is a "moral defeat and fatal negligence."
New, large-scale research has shown that a temporary exceedance of the 1.5°C limit—starting no later than the early 2030s—is inevitable.
Guterres believes that humanity must finally dare to make a fundamental paradigm shift in order to contain the scale and shorten the duration of this excess.
Despite all the disappointing trends, the UN Secretary-General praised the growing momentum for a breakthrough in clean energy.
According to his data, investment in renewable energy sources currently exceeds investment in fossil fuels by $800 billion.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-