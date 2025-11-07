UN Secretary General warns of red line for humanity

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is publicly demanding urgent action from international leaders, as a global temperature increase of 1.5°C is a "red line for humanity."

UN Secretary-General calls on humanity to come to its senses

According to Guterres, absolutely every fraction of a degree leads to an exacerbation of the problem of hunger, population displacement and loss, especially for those who are least responsible for it.

This could lead to irreversible changes in ecosystems, put billions of people in unbearable living conditions, and increase threats to peace and security, he warned. Share

The NATO Secretary General also stressed that the failure to curb global warming is a "moral defeat and fatal negligence."

New, large-scale research has shown that a temporary exceedance of the 1.5°C limit—starting no later than the early 2030s—is inevitable.

Guterres believes that humanity must finally dare to make a fundamental paradigm shift in order to contain the scale and shorten the duration of this excess.

The 1.5°C limit remains a red line for humanity, he reminded. Share

Despite all the disappointing trends, the UN Secretary-General praised the growing momentum for a breakthrough in clean energy.