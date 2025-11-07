"This is our sea." Sweden publicly challenges Russia
"This is our sea." Sweden publicly challenges Russia

Source:  The Guardian

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to begin preparing for the long-term isolation of the aggressor country Russia, even after the end of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Estonia's leader, Alar Karis, supports the approach of perceiving Russian aggression as a 'different kind of war' and preparing for new hybrid threats.
  • Support for Ukraine remains a key focus for Sweden and the European Union in countering Russian aggression.

Sweden has announced its forecast for Russia

We have never had more control over the Baltic Sea. And this, of course, irritates Russia. This is our sea. I firmly believe that Sweden, Estonia and other countries of the European Union should prepare for the long-term isolation of Russia.

According to Ulf Kristersson, even after the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, Putin's regime will not stop.

That is why the head of the Swedish government called on Europe to significantly strengthen its competitiveness, because this is the basis for prosperity and security.

He also recalled how important support for Ukraine remains.

According to Ulf Kristersson, his country does not harbor false illusions about Russia, therefore it advocates strengthening deterrence and limiting the actions of the Russian submarine fleet in the Baltic Sea.

It is worth noting that the leader of Estonia, Alar Karis, shares this approach.

He recently stated that Europe must perceive Russian aggression as "a different kind of war" and be prepared for new forms of hybrid threats.

