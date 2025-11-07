Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to begin preparing for the long-term isolation of the aggressor country Russia, even after the end of its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Sweden has announced its forecast for Russia

We have never had more control over the Baltic Sea. And this, of course, irritates Russia. This is our sea. I firmly believe that Sweden, Estonia and other countries of the European Union should prepare for the long-term isolation of Russia. Ulf Kristersson Prime Minister of Sweden

According to Ulf Kristersson, even after the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, Putin's regime will not stop.

That is why the head of the Swedish government called on Europe to significantly strengthen its competitiveness, because this is the basis for prosperity and security.

He also recalled how important support for Ukraine remains.

According to Ulf Kristersson, his country does not harbor false illusions about Russia, therefore it advocates strengthening deterrence and limiting the actions of the Russian submarine fleet in the Baltic Sea.

It is worth noting that the leader of Estonia, Alar Karis, shares this approach.