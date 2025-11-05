Bundestag President calls Germany the "brothel of Europe"
Bundestag President calls Germany the "brothel of Europe"

Читати українською
Source:  Spiegel

The President of the German Bundestag, Julia Klöckner, has made no secret of her outrage at the situation in Germany, which she publicly calls the "brothel of Europe." Against this background, she is demanding a ban on the purchase of sexual services, following the example of Sweden and Norway.

Points of attention

  • Germany's Prostitute Protection Act, implemented 8 years ago, requires registration for prostitutes and permits for brothels, but critics argue that it falls short in addressing the fundamental problems within the industry.
  • The debate sparked by Klöckner's statements sheds light on the urgent need for comprehensive and effective regulations to protect the rights and dignity of individuals involved in the sex trade in Germany.

Klöckner calls for change in Germany

According to Julia Klöckner, she strongly advocates for strengthening regulations against prostitution in Germany.

I firmly believe that we should finally ban prostitution and the purchase of sexual services in this country… When we talk about women's rights but say that prostitution is just like any other job, it is not only ridiculous, but also an act of disrespect for women.

Julia Kloekner

She drew attention to the fact that current German legislation does not adequately protect prostitutes.

On the contrary, neither the Prostitution Law nor the Prostitutes Protection Law strengthen the rights of women who engage in prostitution, Klöckner emphasized.

According to her data, violent attacks, male dominance, and lack of consent still remain unresolved issues.

Against this background, the President of the Bundestag stated that Germany is the "brothel of Europe."

What is important to understand is that 8 years ago, the Prostitute Protection Act came into force in Germany.

According to them, prostitutes are required to register, and prostitution businesses, such as brothels, require a permit.

