Germany delivers new Patriots to Ukraine

On the evening of November 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine had received additional Patriot air defense systems from one of its main allies, Germany. The president has not yet disclosed the exact number of these systems.

Ukraine managed to strengthen its air defense

We have strengthened the Patriot component of our Ukrainian air defense. I thank Germany and personally Chancellor Friedrich Merz for this joint step to protect lives from Russian terror. We have been preparing this strengthening of air defense for some time, and now the agreements reached have been implemented. Thank you to everyone who helped! Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of state draws attention to the fact that enemy air strikes are the main focus of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in this war.

He emphasizes that for the Kremlin, only terror provides an opportunity to achieve its goals.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, every strengthening of Ukrainian air defense de facto brings the end of the war closer, as it deprives Russia of its main trump card.

Together with our partners, we continue to work on building a reliable air defense system. And our capabilities will be able to guarantee the security not only of Ukraine, but also of our partners, when necessary, — the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

He also confirmed that negotiations on further joint steps to strengthen air defense are ongoing both at the government level and directly with the manufacturers of the necessary systems.