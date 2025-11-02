Germany delivers new Patriots to Ukraine

On the evening of November 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine had received additional Patriot air defense systems from one of its main allies, Germany. The president has not yet disclosed the exact number of these systems.
Points of attention
- Ongoing negotiations with partners and manufacturers aim to further enhance air defense capabilities for the security of Ukraine and its allies.
- The collaboration between Germany and Ukraine signifies a commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring regional security amidst escalating tensions.
Ukraine managed to strengthen its air defense
The head of state draws attention to the fact that enemy air strikes are the main focus of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in this war.
He emphasizes that for the Kremlin, only terror provides an opportunity to achieve its goals.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, every strengthening of Ukrainian air defense de facto brings the end of the war closer, as it deprives Russia of its main trump card.
He also confirmed that negotiations on further joint steps to strengthen air defense are ongoing both at the government level and directly with the manufacturers of the necessary systems.
