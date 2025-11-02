Official Ankara has announced that it is ready to mediate in peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the aim of ending the war between them. It is important to understand that the peace process is currently being hindered again by the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Turkey still believes in a diplomatic end to the war

The new initiative of official Ankara was announced by the head of Turkish diplomacy, Hakan Fidan, writes the Yeni Şafak newspaper.

According to the latter, Turkey is determined to organize and host the fourth round of talks between delegations of the two countries, as well as a potential leaders' summit in Istanbul.

Hakan Fidan drew attention to the fact that the previous three rounds of negotiations between the delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul had led to tangible results, including the exchange of prisoners and the resumption of direct dialogue between the parties.

"We sincerely believe that diplomacy remains the only path to a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine," the Turkish Foreign Minister said. Share

According to Hakan Fidan, official Ankara is determined to continue supporting diplomatic efforts to achieve peace.

What is important to understand is that Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric recently stated that his country is ready to organize negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

The diplomat emphasized that Serbia's main advantage is that it has friendly relations with all parties to the conflict.