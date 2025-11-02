Ukrainian troops improved their tactical position in Pokrovsk

The 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine confirmed to journalists that the Defense Forces have "improved the tactical situation" in Pokrovsk. Despite this, the situation remains "complex and dynamic."

What's happening in Pokrovsk

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Pokrovsk is the main transport hub and supply hub for Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

The Russian army is currently doing everything possible to capture it — if the city does fall, the enemy will have more opportunities to occupy the rest of the region.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, draws the attention of Ukrainians and the world to the fact that our soldiers are currently holding back "many-thousand" enemy forces.

On November 1, he dismissed Moscow's fake news that Pokrovsk was surrounded. The commander also reported that GUR special forces, as well as the SBU, had been deployed to protect key supply lines.