Ukrainian troops improved their tactical position in Pokrovsk
Читати українською
Source:  BBC

The 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine confirmed to journalists that the Defense Forces have "improved the tactical situation" in Pokrovsk. Despite this, the situation remains "complex and dynamic."

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict in Pokrovsk underscores the strategic importance of the city as a main transport and supply hub for Ukraine in the Donetsk region.
  • While Ukrainian forces are not surrounded, their supply lines are under fire from Russian troops, emphasizing the intensity of the conflict in the region.

What's happening in Pokrovsk

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Pokrovsk is the main transport hub and supply hub for Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

The Russian army is currently doing everything possible to capture it — if the city does fall, the enemy will have more opportunities to occupy the rest of the region.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, draws the attention of Ukrainians and the world to the fact that our soldiers are currently holding back "many-thousand" enemy forces.

On November 1, he dismissed Moscow's fake news that Pokrovsk was surrounded. The commander also reported that GUR special forces, as well as the SBU, had been deployed to protect key supply lines.

The deployment of special forces is a sign of the Ukrainian authorities' determination to hold the city, which Russia has been trying to capture for more than a year. A military source in the Donetsk region told the BBC that Ukrainian forces were not surrounded, but their supply lines were under fire from Russian troops.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 2, 2025

