Two children killed in Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

On the evening of November 1, the Russian army launched an attack on the Samarivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region - two people were killed and 7 were injured. However, on the morning of November 2, it became known that two more children had died.
Points of attention
- Multiple communities in the region, including Dubovykivska, Sinelnykyvske, Pavlohrad district, Nikopol region, and others, experienced destruction and casualties due to Russian attacks.
- Air defense forces successfully neutralized 7 UAVs in the area, but the ongoing violence continues to pose a threat to civilians in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Russians continue to kill Ukrainian children
According to him, the Russian invaders did not stop actively attacking other areas of the region.
The enemy struck the Dubovykivska community of Sinelnykyvske with strike drones — a fire broke out.
There is also information about damage to 5 private houses, an outbuilding, and a summer kitchen.
In Nikopol region, the district center, as well as the Pokrovska, Marhanetska, and Chervonogrygorivska communities, suffered from Russian terror. There, the Russian army carried out attacks with FPV drones.
Air defense forces successfully neutralized 7 UAVs in the area.
