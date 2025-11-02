Two children killed in Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region
Two children killed in Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

Russians continue to kill Ukrainian children
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On the evening of November 1, the Russian army launched an attack on the Samarivskyi district of the Dnipropetrovsk region - two people were killed and 7 were injured. However, on the morning of November 2, it became known that two more children had died.

Points of attention

  • Multiple communities in the region, including Dubovykivska, Sinelnykyvske, Pavlohrad district, Nikopol region, and others, experienced destruction and casualties due to Russian attacks.
  • Air defense forces successfully neutralized 7 UAVs in the area, but the ongoing violence continues to pose a threat to civilians in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The number of victims of the enemy attack on the Samarivskyi district has increased. Two children died — boys aged 11 and 14. Condolences to the relatives. In total, the tragedy claimed four lives.

Vladyslav Haivanenko

Vladyslav Haivanenko

Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to him, the Russian invaders did not stop actively attacking other areas of the region.

The enemy struck the Dubovykivska community of Sinelnykyvske with strike drones — a fire broke out.

There is also information about damage to 5 private houses, an outbuilding, and a summer kitchen.

Infrastructure in the Vasylkiv community has been destroyed. In the Pavlohrad district, infrastructure and a passenger car have been damaged by enemy drones.

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

In Nikopol region, the district center, as well as the Pokrovska, Marhanetska, and Chervonogrygorivska communities, suffered from Russian terror. There, the Russian army carried out attacks with FPV drones.

And they also opened fire with artillery. A shop and a private home were destroyed. According to updated information, a local house was damaged due to the attack on Nikopol, which took place yesterday evening.

Air defense forces successfully neutralized 7 UAVs in the area.

Photo: dnipropetrovskODA

