Air defense neutralized 67 drones during new Russian attack
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Report on the Results of Their Work
During the night of November 1-2, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 79 Shahed, Gerber and other types of strike UAVs. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict highlights the critical need for heightened air defense measures and vigilance to ensure the safety of Ukrainian airspace.
  • Stay informed and follow safety protocols during air raids to support Ukrainian defenders in protecting the country's skies.

A new enemy attack began at 7:00 p.m. on November 1.

This time, missiles and drones flew from the Bryansk region, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsky-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation.

It is also worth noting that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 67 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that one ballistic missile and 12 strike UAVs were hit at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory — call on Ukrainian defenders.

