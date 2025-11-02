The Russian Federation attacked Kherson, Odessa and Zaporizhia regions — there are dead and wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Federation attacked Kherson, Odessa and Zaporizhia regions — there are dead and wounded

State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attacks on Ukraine
Читати українською

Throughout November 1, Russian invaders continued to terrorize peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine. According to the latest data, at least 3 people were killed in various regions of the country.

Points of attention

  • Kherson and Odessa regions also suffered from drone attacks and fires, causing damage to civilian infrastructure and resulting in casualties.
  • Local authorities have confirmed the death of civilians, injuries, and hospitalizations as a result of the Russian attacks in these regions.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Ukraine

According to the Odesa OVA, the Russian army carried out strikes with drones, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.

In addition, 5 trucks caught fire.

Local authorities officially confirmed that two civilians in the region were killed, two were injured, one of whom was hospitalized.

The man received thermal burns from the flame, his condition is moderate.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that at about 5:30 a.m., Russian invaders shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, as a result of which a 62-year-old man was injured.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the head.

The victim was hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors are providing him with all necessary assistance.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, officially confirmed that the Russian occupiers had launched 753 strikes on 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest reports, one person was killed and three others were injured in the attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How much does Ukraine's victory in the war cost — experts named the amount
Ukraine needs even more financial assistance
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Georgia decided to transfer important assistance to Ukraine
What is known about Georgia's decision regarding Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?