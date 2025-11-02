The Russian Federation attacked Kherson, Odessa and Zaporizhia regions — there are dead and wounded

Throughout November 1, Russian invaders continued to terrorize peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine. According to the latest data, at least 3 people were killed in various regions of the country.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on Ukraine

According to the Odesa OVA, the Russian army carried out strikes with drones, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.

In addition, 5 trucks caught fire.

Local authorities officially confirmed that two civilians in the region were killed, two were injured, one of whom was hospitalized.

The man received thermal burns from the flame, his condition is moderate.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that at about 5:30 a.m., Russian invaders shelled the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, as a result of which a 62-year-old man was injured.

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the head.

The victim was hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors are providing him with all necessary assistance.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, officially confirmed that the Russian occupiers had launched 753 strikes on 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.